President of the NAACP in Terre Haute fully vaccinated against COVID-19

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – The President of the NAACP in Terre Haute is now fully vaccinated.

News 10 has told you that Sylvester Edwards wanted to get the vaccine to encourage other black community members to do the same.

Edwards got his second dose on Thursday morning.

He told News 10 that he is happy to be vaccinated and can breathe a sigh of relief.

"We have to lead by example. Hopefully, people take this as being serious, cause doing nothing is not an option,” Edwards said.

If you are eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine you can schedule an appointment or call 211.