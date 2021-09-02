President and treasurer of local youth league charged after police accused the duo of stealing over $20k

CLOVERDALE, Ind. (WTHI) - Two people involved in a youth league will face theft charges after police accused them of taking thousands from the league.

An investigation into the former Cloverdale Youth League President, Stephen Caulkins, 41, and former league treasurer Amber Caulkins started back in July.

During the investigation, police said they learned the pair took $21,848.51 from the league and put the money in other bank accounts "in order to benefit in self-gain."

Both Stephen and Amber were charged with theft and conspiracy to commit theft.

They both received a summons to appear in court next month.