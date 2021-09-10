Here’s what President Biden’s COVID-19 plan could mean for you

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- President Biden addressed the nation Thursday evening explaining his COVID-19 action plan.

His strategy includes six detailed steps that will work to keep Americans healthy and stop the spread of COVID-19.

The first goal is to vaccinate the unvaccianted. The plan will require all employers who have more than 100 employees to ensure their employees are vaccinated. If employees refuse to get the vaccine they willl have to present a negative COVID-19 test every week. Companies will be required to give their employees paid time off for the time is takes them to receive the vaccine or if they develop any symptoms after the vaccine.

Venues such as concerts, sport arenas, and other crowded areas will be required to check for proof of vacciantion for guests entering.

People have mixed feelings about this new mandate. Some feel it is necessary in stopping the spread of COVID-19 while others say it takes away ther rights and freedoms.

The Vigo County commissioner, Chris Switzer, shares his thoughts on the action plan.

"We certainly see that vaccinations are working and we would encourage them but we absolutely believe in freedom of speech too" says Swtizer.

Click here for where you can get tested for COVID-19.

Click here for where you can receive the vaccine.