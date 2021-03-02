President Biden challenges states to vaccinate educators

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) -- Teachers in the State of Indiana have been waiting patiently for their COVID-19 vaccines.

We first told you back in January, educators in Indiana were under the impression they would be in Indiana's 1B plan for vaccine distribution. Meaning they would be one of the first to get the shot, right behind front-line workers.

But then, the state changed its philosophy and went with an age-based approach. That's what we've been in since the beginning of the year.

Tuesday night, president Joe Biden addressed the nation and talked about COVID-19 vaccines. He said if the right steps are taken, schools can be re-opened before employees are vaccinated, but he said he knows some teachers and parents are worried about that.

So, he challenged every state to prioritize educators.

"Let's treat in-person learning like an essential service that it is. And that means getting essential workers who provide that service, educators, school staff, child care workers. Get them vaccinated immediately. They are essential workers. Over 30 states have already taken the step to priorities educators for vaccination. Today I am using the full authority of the federal government. I'm directing every state to do the same. My challenge to all states, territories, and the District of Columbia is this. We want every educator, school staff member, childcare worker to receive at least 1 shot by the end of the month of March," he said.

Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb will hold his weekly press conference, Wednesday. We'll be watching to see if he makes any changes in the state's vaccine rollout to include teachers.