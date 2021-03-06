Preps are underway for teachers who want the vaccine

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Meijer is preparing to vaccinate Indiana educators.
The company is partnering with the Indiana State Teachers Association to open clinics around the state.
Those clinics could administer more than 10,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine by the end of next week.
Meijer has a registration website.
You have to register and verify your school employment.
You can also text ISTA to 7-5-0-4-9.
According to Meijer, it is not publically releasing the locations for these clinics.
Instead, it will contact patients directly with appointment details.
Posted: Mar 6, 2021 5:23 PM
