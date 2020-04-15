Preparing your air conditioning unit before hot weather

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - Last week some of us turned on the air conditioning with outside temperatures soaring to near 80 degrees. Now with temperatures back in the 30s and 40s, staying comfortable inside our homes means going back to heat. Can these roller-coaster temperatures cause problems for your HVAC system?

Storm Team 10's David Siple spoke with John Bays, who is the owner of Bays Heating and Cooling, to see if switching your HVAC system from heat, to A.C., and back to heat could cause problems.

“No, not really. This time of year, every year, here in Indiana we are back and forth from heating to cooling during this season depending on the day. There is nothing that is going to hurt anything to go back from one to the other.”

Bays does recommend right now though, is the time to make sure everything is up and running before temperatures get too hot here in the Wabash Valley.

One option is to have a general maintenance check on your HVAC system. Bays gave us a couple of simple tips to keep your systems running smoothly.

"One of the biggest things is keeping your air conditioner condenser clean. Clear of debris. Stuff builds up in there where it can’t get rid of the heat as efficiently as it should. So if people can go out and shut the power off, and then take a garden hose and spray directly through it.” - Bays says.

Make sure the area around your outside A.C. unit is completely clear of debris as well. This can allow for proper airflow to go into and out of the unit itself.

One other tip you can also do is to change air filters to your unit every 3 months. Small particulate matter can easily build into the filter and can cause bad airflow into the system which will end up causing you to pay more in electricity bills.

But if you are uncomfortable doing this yourself, you can always call companies like Bays Heating and Cooling to make sure everything is running properly before it gets too hot.