Preparations for upcoming Mediterranean Festival are underway

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Preparations are underway for an upcoming community festival.

St. George Orthodox Church is preparing for the Mediterranean Festival next weekend.

The church is full of many backgrounds.

This includes Syrian, Greek and Romanian.

It's a chance to give back to the community, and enjoy some home baked treats.

Members of the congregation said everyone should stop by and experience something new.

"The food is special. You don't find it all time. That's why they sort of wait.. to wait for this Mediterranean festival to come in," said Elias Corey with the St. George Orthodox Church.

The festival is Sunday, September 29th from 12 to 5 p.m.