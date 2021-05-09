Preparations for new Sullivan County festival underway

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) Peace and love, that's what one festival is focusing on. It's coming to Sullivan county next year but they're already preparing for the big weekend.

The Hippie fest is a family-friendly music and arts festival. It will have entertainment for all ages to enjoy.

As things begin to return back to normal organizers say this couldn't have come at a better time. The hippie fest is being held in Sullivan county at the Thunder Valley entertainment property.

One of the members over the land explained what folks can expect when they come out.

"Not really a Woodstock but just to get together and have a good time and bring back the 60s and 70s era," says organizer Scott Brown.

Along with live entertainment, various vendors, games, and food organizers say you'll want to get your tickets early!

"From my understanding, our event is pretty close to being sold out now and that's a year away," says Brown.

With close to 4,000 people expected to come out on May 28 and 29 of next year, it's sure to have a great impact economically.

"It creates local jobs and will boost our revenue here in the county and tourism, in general, creates better infrastructure and from this economic impact of having these extra people in our county visiting it also will create a better quality of life for our residents," says Brandy Wolfe executive director of the tourism commission.

Organizers say a lot of work has to be done before the festival arrives. They've already started work on the property.

To see more events coming to Sullivan county, check out this link.