Preparation for the Covered Bridge Festival Is Underway

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Covered Bridge Festival was canceled last year at the height of the pandemic.

The festival is Parke County's main attraction and that cancellation was though on the small community.

Officials tell News 10 that the festival will be happening this year, with some extra precautions.

"We're going to recommend mask-wearing and social distancing to folks who come. We're also going to have sanitation facilities around the square and always available to people," said Jim Meece, the Parke County Commissioner.

Officials are also working to get a mobile vaccination clinic at the festival, in case anyone decides to get the vaccine while they are there.