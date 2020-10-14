Clear

Precautions urged for holiday parties as COVID-19 cases rise

Illinois’ public health director is urging residents to celebrate the holidays with limited activities and greater precautions because of the persistence of COVID-19.

Posted: Oct 14, 2020 6:51 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Illinois’ public health director is urging residents to celebrate the holidays with limited activities and greater precautions because of the persistence of COVID-19.

Dr. Ngoze Ezike said people who are sick should not attend celebrations at all. Her cautionary note came as Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced that the percentage of COVID-19 tests coming back positive has risen all across the state.

Officials announced 2,862 new cases of the highly contagious illness Wednesday, and 49 additional deaths. COVID-19 has now claimed 9,074 lives among 327,605 confirmed cases.

Ezike suggested that holiday celebrations be planned carefully, from modes of travel to dinner-table seating arrangements.

