INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - A pre-trial hearing date has been set for former Vigo County School Superintendent Danny Tanoos.

A November 5 hearing was set on Thursday in Marion County in the bribery case against Tanoos.

That hearing is set for 3 P.M.

He is accused of accepting personal favors in exchange for steering school corporation contracts to an Indianapolis business.

The former school leader maintains his innocence. A trial date is still set for February 7.