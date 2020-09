KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A prayer vigil is set for a Knox County judge who lost his life in a weekend plane crash.

Judge Ryan Johanningsmeier was killed in a Lawrence County plane crash last Saturday.

A vigil will happen on Wednesday night at the Knox County Superior Court 2. It will be hosted by Another Chance Christ Ministries.

You are encouraged to bring pictures and flowers to lay down to create a memorial.