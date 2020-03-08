Clear
Prayer vigil held for Dugger teen killed in weekend car crash

Friends, family and the community came together Sunday night to honor Brazen Maze.

Posted: Mar 8, 2020 9:11 PM
Posted By: Jada Huddlestun

DUGGER, Ind. (WTHI) - Friends and family came together to remember a teen killed in a crash this weekend.

On Sunday night, there was a prayer vigil for Brazen Maze in Dugger, Indiana.

You'll remember, Maze was killed in a car accident Saturday morning.

Maze was a junior in high school.

He was also a student athlete.

The vigil was held at the on the practice football field.

Dugger Union Community Schools posted about Maze on it's Facebook page.

According to the post, Maze was excited to start another season of baseball and was a football player.

Those who knew the teen said his smile and personality were infectious, and he will be greatly missed.

"He was always willing to go the extra mile, and do whatever was asked of him whenever it was asked of him, without question. He was always willing to help in any area that was needed. Great kid to have around," said Principal Darin Simpson.

School officials said there will be counselors available for students and staff at school on Monday.

