Prairie Creek Park Prepares for Syrup Production

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Winter is just days away and local syrup producers say they're just weeks away from harvesting sap from trees.

The Vigo County Parks Department has been selling syrup harvested last season but now they're looking forward to next year. Syrup harvest season is still a few weeks away but workers here at Prairie Creek Park are busy making sure syrup lines are ready for the upcoming season

"It's a labor of love. We're not here to make money we are here to educate people about this natural resource. You can talk to a lot of different syrup producers and all of them will tell you they do it because they like and not because there to make money" Adam Grossman with Vigo County Parks Department says.

Park officials say they are preparing now to harvest sap from trees at Prairie Creek Park. Right now they are replacing lines that carry sap from trees.

"They've got a lifespan and you've got to go back through and re-do things and upgrade materials so really it's a year 'round job to make maple syrup," Grossman says.

Officials say the lines will carry sap faster and will hopefully increase the production of syrup at the park. They say there are still several weeks before they tap trees and begin producing the syrup. Workers say they will hopefully begin producing in February. If you are curious about the process of making syrup and harvesting sap you are encouraged to witness it firsthand at Prairie Creek Park.

"The park's always open so if you want to come out and walk the trails and ask questions we will be out working on lines and pumps and things like that 'til February. So feel free to take a walk through and see what we're doing and ask questions" Grossman says.

Park officials say you can still buy syrup from the last season at the annex building in Terre Haute.