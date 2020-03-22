Practicing faith at home

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -Normally, you'd see church pews across the Wabash Valley full on a Sunday morning.

Sunday mornings for the Toneys use to be hectic.

"Get up, get dressed, kind of the crazy chaos of getting the kids ready in the morning."

The Toneys have been members of Maryland Community Church for the last 10 years.

But now, they're receiving their daily word in a different form online.

Rachel and Donny said this is just another way to keep their family safe from the coronavirus.

"For it to have this kind of effect on our life is kind of unusual," said Donny. "It's our normal still so that's kind of nice having that routine still and hearing the hope that this is going to pass," said Rachel.

Maryland Community Church has offered online services for nearly 10 years.

Doug Napier is the executive pastor of the church.

"It's a difficult transition because we enjoy and it's apart of our community is to get together and to celebrate and to worship God together," said Napier.

Napier said there's always been that unwritten rule of going to church and it is a requirement but this way is keeping everyone safe.

"The church biblically is the people. it's not necessarily meeting in a building that makes it a church it's the church gathering together, the people gathering together," said Napier.

And the Toneys agree. They said this is only going to be a temporary change.

"It's going to be relief to finally see everybody and hang out with people, " said Rachel. "We're pretty faithful. We're going to get through this and this isn't going to be the end of the world. I think we're all looking forward to that day when it's over and we can kind of resume normal life," said Donny.

The Toneys said the church even has bible study groups that meet online to keep everyone in touch.