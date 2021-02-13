Practice candle safety this Valentine's Day

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - Try to keep the sparks from flying while the sparks are flying.

Candles are a great way to set the mood on valentine's day, but they can also set your home on fire.

That's why the National Fire Protection Association is encouraging you to use candles safely this weekend.

According to the association, 76-thousand home fires are started by candles each year.

"Don't use candles in bedrooms and make sure any room you use a candle in, blow it out when you're not in the room to monitor it carefully. Candles shouldn't be particularly used in a place you could fall asleep," says Susan McKelvey.

The National Fire Protection Association suggests using battery-operated candles to eliminate the risk of candle fires.