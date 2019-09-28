Powwow connects people through ceremony

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - It's a celebration of life and what connects us.

Tribes from across the valley come to this event each year to connect and honor their heritage.

Native American culture and history is depicted through song and dance, traditional regalia and homes.

Many people say this is an important event, because it gives them the opportunity to pass on skills and stories.

"We have a lot of Native American heritage and culture in this area that people don't even realize. It's more about the dancing and the comradery and getting together and just celebrating our heritage," said Robert DisPennett.

The powwow continues Sunday with gates opening at 7 a.m.

Admission is $5.

It's happening at the Vigo County Conservation Club.