Power outages are leaving one family with a huge mess to clean up

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- Storm Team 10 has been following the recent storms the entire Wabash Valley has seen. There’s been damage to many and people are still left without power.

The storms we all experienced this past weekend are now over, but many are left with some sort of damage.

While power is still being restored in many areas, some still don’t have it on yet.

As the storm raged on Friday night into Saturday morning many people awoke to trees on top of cars and houses.

Some of those trees toppled power lines and have left many without power.

Shayna Hammond and Shanice Clay are residents in Terre Haute.

They said the night the storms hit were scary, but the day that followed was worse.

Clay said, “So yesterday was my birthday and we really couldn’t do anything because the power was out, and it was just a horrible day.”

Clay said the power is supposed to be back on at their home on the 21, but in the meantime, they have to go to their uncle’s house for power.

Hammond said because there is no power they don’t have hot water. So, their showers are freezing cold.

Both girls said while the showers may be cold, the rest of the house is extremely hot.

Clay said her family right now can’t even sleep with blankets due to the extreme heat.

Both girls told News 10 that these aren’t the only problems the family is experiencing.

Hammond said, “We’re grilling all our food today because it’s going to go bad because the fridge is unfreezing. And water is like coming out of the freezer so we’re going to have to buy a lot of new stuff.”

Both girls said while this weekend has been tough they’re grateful for one thing.

Clay said, “We prayed a lot and we’re just happy that everyone is safe over here. Everyone is safe .”

Both Clay and Hammond said all their neighbors are safe and accounted for, and that’s all that matters.