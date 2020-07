TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A planned power outage is planned for downtown Terre Haute early Wednesday morning.

Duke Energy says they will be working to repair damage to part of its electrical system.

As a result, from U.S. 41 to 9th Street and Cherry Street to Ohio Boulevard will be in the dark.

The outage is expected to last from 1:00 a.m. to 3:00 a.m.