Power outage is impacting thousands of local residents

TERRE HAUTE, IND. (WTHI) -- Just after 4 PM this afternoon, Duke Energy reported several power outages in the area. This is happening just south of I-70 in Terre Haute.

Duke Energy says this is leaving up to 5,000 residents without power.

Rick Burger is the district manager at Duke Energy. He says the power outage originated at a substation behind Lowes in Allendale. He told News 10 that he believes the outage is associated with a potential equipment failure.

He wants to emphasize this is not a circuit outage but the official cause of the power outage is still not known.

Burger says the best case scenario is community members will have power back beginning at 10:30 PM this evening. However, if there is a bad transformer involved in the power outage, he says power may stay off much longer.