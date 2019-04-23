Power issues resolved at Regional Hospital in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Powe issues at a Terre Haute hospital have been resolved.

On Tuesday afternoon, News 10 learned about a power outage at Regional Hospital on Terre Haute's south side.

During the outage, the hospital staff was forced to divert incoming trauma patients to other area hospitals.

Duke Energy's website reported an outage in that area was called in around 2:00 p.m.

We spoke with Rick Burger from Duke Energy, he said it appeared the issues was with breakers within the hospital, and not on Duke Energy's end.

They did send crews to asses the situation, however.

Regional Hospital has resumed with normal operations.