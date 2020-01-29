Power of the mic: High school student uses podcast to spread autism awareness

GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) – Sam Mitchell, 17, is the voice behind the podcast “Autism Rocks and Rolls.” He’s using his own journey with autism to reach out to others.

“I want them to learn about the autistic world. I want them to make it a better place, and I hope to educate and enlighten those who don’t understand autism that well,” Sam said.

Sam got his start in podcasting at Eastern Greene High School in media club.

He knew he wanted to use the power of the mic to make a difference.

“Podcasting is what I love to do,” Sam told News 10. "And I decided, you know, I wonder if I can do this at home. I can make my own, you know, now that I’ve learned from the best, I wonder if I can do this on my own."

Sam did just that.

Since launching the podcast, he now has nearly 700 downloads.

“It’s therapeutic,” Sam described. “You can talk about anything on there.”

Episodes range from building relationships to better understanding the behavior of those living with autism.

You’ll even hear a conversation with his mom, Gina.

“What he is trying to teach people from what I’ve seen is, whatever you “have” or whatever you struggle with, don’t be ashamed of it. We’re all different and that’s a beautiful thing,” Gina Mitchell said.

Sam says that’s one of the biggest lessons he’s learned.

“Be yourself, and no matter what you do, have a little fun with it. I mean, just enjoy it. Enjoy the podcast episode that you made on your own,” Sam said.

You can access the podcast here.