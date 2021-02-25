Power grids can be complicated to understand, but we spoke with Duke Energy to break it down

TERRE HAUTE, Ind (WTHI) - Extreme cold temperatures in the south created major issues for people in Texas. The storm left millions of Texans without power. But in Indiana, the same storm likely would "not" have had the same consequences.

Angeline Protogere with Duke Energy says Indiana has two major advantages in terms of a power grid system. It comes down to interconnection and regulation. Indiana is part of a regional power grid called the midcontinent independent system operator, or "miso" for short. If one state needs additional power supply, other states can supply immediate help.

“There is a strength in having a diverse mix of power generation from a variety of fuel sources,” Protogere said.

Texas, on the other hand, is the only state in the nation that operates its own electric grid.

"Texas is used to having its highest electric use in the summer but they just experienced an Indiana winter,” Protogere said.

Indiana’s power grid is also based on a regulated system. This means there are set rates that are more predictable and reliable for local residents. Texas uses a deregulated system which means it is more dependent on supply and demand.

In the recent storm, the power grid could not keep up with the demand. This led to very high electric bills for many Texans. Protogere says these systems better prepare Indiana’s grid for extreme weather.

“Our customers depend on us regardless of the conditions,” Protogere said.

Depending on how often residents use electricity for heat, they may see more bills to pay in the winter months, as we saw in Texas.

With an ongoing pandemic, these bills have become harder to pay for some locals.

Duke Energy says residents can connect with them for additional resources available to them and flexible payment plans.

"As customers use more power, their bills will be higher,” Protogere said. “But we encourage any customer who is having difficulty paying their bill to contact us.”

Duke Energy customer service is available Monday through Friday from 7 am to 7 pm. They can be reached at 800-521-2232.