Clear
Power crews help avoid a potentially dangerous situation in Marshall

Emergency crews have been working all day dealing with various situations involving the cold temperatures.

Posted: Jan. 30, 2019 3:50 PM
Posted By: Garrett Brown

MARSHALL, Ill. (WTHI) - Emergency crews have been working all day dealing with various situations involving the cold temperatures.

But Marshall, Illinois might have been hit the hardest.

That's as the north side of town lost power early Wednesday morning due to multiple downed power lines.

Power has been restored to a majority of people in Marshall, but crews were still working into Wednesday evening to repair the lines where gas stations and some restaurants were left without power.

Reports of the outage started around 4:45 Wednesday morning.

According to the Marshall Police Department that has still been no cause issued for the outage.

We do know multiple power lines were downed.

Thankfully crews from Marshall, Casey, and other state contractors got straight to work.

Power was restored to most of the town only a few hours after the outage.

Residents in town say they all appreciate the hard work from the crews.

That's as this situation could have been much worse.

"I thought about putting a fire in the fireplace, but the power got back on quick enough where I didn't have to. It means a lot to me. I mean, this is brutal, brutal weather," Marshall resident Gary Wallace said.

According to the city, work is expected to be wrapped up by the end of the night on Wednesday.

