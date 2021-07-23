Potential court appearance dates outlined in latest report by Shane Meehan's defense counsel

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The defense counsel for Shane Meehan reports Meehan may be able to fully participate in an in-person court hearing the week of August 2, if his condition continues to improve.

The attorneys say Meehan could fully participate in an initial hearing by video teleconference next week. According to Friday's status report, "Counsel does not believe it would be helpful to Meehan’s continued healing to attempt to transport him for court at this point."

Meehan is facing a federal charge in the shooting death of Terre Haute Detective and FBI Task Force Officer Greg Ferency. The court has required Meehan's attorneys to file a weekly status report with updates on his condition and ability to appear in court.

Friday's update said Meehan spoke with the attorneys by phone or video on July 19, 20, 21, and 22. They say he is still experiencing pain, which is sometimes severe and continues to receive narcotic pain medication. They also report Meehan continues to experience both long-term and short-term memory loss.

Meehan had been moved from a hospital to a county jail last week.

Last week's status report indicated Meehan was not able to appear in court and to fully participate in future proceedings. The defense counsel said Meehan appeared to be unaware that he was shot and that his injuries are a result of the shooting. They also said he didn't recall their prior meeting.

Earlier this week, a federal judge granted more time for government attorneys and Meehan's defense counsel to prepare their respective cases.

Attorneys for both sides filed a Joint Motion to Extend Time to File Indictment. The court said the request was warranted since the parties have had only a brief amount of time for the preparation of a sensitive and complex case.