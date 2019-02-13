Clear

Potential New Home for the Jail

The area is home to many Vigo county residents and also the federal penitentiary.

Posted: Feb. 13, 2019 9:02 PM
Posted By: Richard Solomon

TERRE HAUTE, Ind (WTHI) - Tuesday night Vigo county commissioners passed the resolution of moving the new jail to state road 63 and Springhill road.


Wednesday I went to that area and spoke with people who live there about the possibility of this new jail. They say they don’t mind it. In fact, multiple people told me this is one of the safest areas because of the security from the prison. Adding to that with the jail would only mean more security.

I meet with former Indiana State policeman Donald Bosc. He’s lived near this area since 1998. His biggest concern is that if the jail will be big enough to solve the overcrowding issue.

This location is not finalized, however. Vigo County commissioners still haven’t decided the definite location yet.

I spoke with Vigo county commissioner Brendan Kearns about this ongoing process. He says this is one of four properties that they’re still looking at. The next county meeting will be held in March. A vote purchase could happen then.

