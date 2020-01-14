Clear
Pot pull over test: The process police use to pull over suspected high drivers

Across the country more states are legalizing marijuana, that's along with the most recent in Illinois. The new change has police testing for impaired drivers in a different way.

Posted: Jan 14, 2020 8:44 AM
Posted By: Jordan Kudisch

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- Across the country more states are legalizing marijuana, that's along with the most recent in Illinois.

The new change has police testing for impaired drivers in a different way.

As we know, there's no breathalyzer for determining if someone is under the influence of THC. 

However, State Police say no matter what.. they're making sure no one impaired is getting behind the wheel.

Viewers of News 10 questioned whether an officer could arrest someone simply by the smell of Cannabis.

The answer is not exactly.

However, if you are pulled over due to a traffic stop and an officer suspects there is probable cause, they can then move forward with an arrest.

While they can't rely on those regular testing methods, they'll still run sobriety, blood, and urine tests.

Sgt. Matt Ames with Indiana State Police tells News 10 that it's the training they've prepared for and they're not just pulling people over because they assume a driver is under the influence of Cannabis.

"Whether it be a moving violation or an equipment violation, every traffic stop we have to have probable cause to stop that vehicle and if we have to go further to do an investigation to show that that individual is under the influence of any type of substance we will do that at that time," Sgt. Ames said.

Sgt. Ames explained that just because there's a new law in bordering states, does not mean it's something foreign to law enforcement.

"We've always been looking for that stuff because we're trying to provide safe roadways for the motorists out there," Sgt. Ames said.

