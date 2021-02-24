Postal Service announces contract for modernization of delivery fleet

WASHINGTON, DC — The U.S. Postal Service will see a modernization of its delivery vehicle fleet in the coming years.

Tuesday, the agency announced it awarded a 10-year multi-billion-dollar contract to Oshkosh, WI, based Oshkosh Defense. Under the contract’s initial $482 million investment, Oshkosh Defense will finalize the production design of the "Next Generation Delivery Vehicle," and will assemble 50,000 to 165,000 of them over 10 years. The first vehicles are estimated to appear on carrier routes in 2023.

They are right-hand-drive vehicles for mail and package delivery, featuring 360-degree cameras and a front- and rear-collision avoidance system that includes visual, audio warning, and automatic braking.

According to the Postal Service, they will be equipped with either fuel-efficient internal combustion engines or battery electric powertrains and can be retrofitted to keep pace with advances in electric vehicle technologies. The vehicles will also have increased cargo capacity. The Postal Service says this will help maximize efficiency and better accommodate higher package volumes stemming from the growth of eCommerce.

“As the American institution that binds our country together, the U.S. Postal Service can have a bright and modern future if we make investments today that position us for excellence tomorrow,” said Postmaster General and USPS Chief Executive Officer Louis DeJoy. “The NGDV program expands our capacity for handling more package volume and supports our carriers with cleaner and more efficient technologies, more amenities, and greater comfort and security as they deliver every day on behalf of the American people.”

The new vehicles, along with other purpose-built and commercial-off-the-shelf vehicles, will replace and expand the current delivery fleet, which includes many vehicles that have been in service for 30 years.