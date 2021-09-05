Post 501 holds Labor Day weekend cookout for veterans

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- Local veterans enjoyed a day of celebration, and started the holiday weekend on a high note.

American Legion Post 501 held their labor day weekend cookout on Saturday.

The post holds cookouts or gatherings for every veteran-related holiday.

For Saturday, they had a yummy spread of hamburgers and hot dogs on the menu.

They change it up for each season.

First Vice Aaron Garrett is a veteran himself and he says it's important to let fellow veterans know that they have somewhere to go.

"You know as I've gotten older...I'm in my 50s now...I just feel like it's important to give back to other veterans in the community," Garrett said.

The club pays for the food for every event and they're open to all club members and veterans.

Be sure to be on the lookout for the next holiday meal!