Person shot in road rage incident at southern Vigo County grocery store, one in custody

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - One person was taken to the hospital after police say a road rage incident ended in gunfire.

It happened Wednesday afternoon at Kroger on U.S. Highway 41 in southern Vigo County.

According to Sheriff John Plasse, during a road rage dispute, one of the people involved fired two shots at the other person.

That person was taken to the hospital. The extent of their injuries remains unclear at this time.

Our crew at the shooting reports seeing Vigo County Prosecutor Terry Modesitt on the scene.

One person was taken into custody.