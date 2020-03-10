Possible grant could cut out waiting list for Vigo County CASA

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A very competitive grant could help Vigo County's Court Appointed Special Advocates.

We've reported on Vigo County CASA's constant need for support. It's where volunteers are assigned to help neglected kids through the court system.

Tuesday morning, county commissioners voted to support CASA in its grant process.

CASA is in the final stages of submitting the paperwork.

The grant allows a full-time position within the agency. It also continues its three part-time positions.

Director Glenna Cheeseman says it gives them the resources to take on more cases.

"We currently, last year, served 1,214 children," she said, "and we are projected to be 19 percent over that this year, which could potentially mean 1400 children come through our program this year."

Cheeseman says the grant could also eliminate the agency's waitlist.

Right now, in Vigo County, about 100 kids are waiting on CASA services.