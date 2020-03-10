Clear

Possible grant could cut out waiting list for Vigo County CASA

CASA is in the final stages of submitting the paperwork.

Posted: Mar 10, 2020 5:20 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A very competitive grant could help Vigo County's Court Appointed Special Advocates.

We've reported on Vigo County CASA's constant need for support. It's where volunteers are assigned to help neglected kids through the court system.

Tuesday morning, county commissioners voted to support CASA in its grant process.

CASA is in the final stages of submitting the paperwork.

The grant allows a full-time position within the agency. It also continues its three part-time positions.

Director Glenna Cheeseman says it gives them the resources to take on more cases.

"We currently, last year, served 1,214 children," she said, "and we are projected to be 19 percent over that this year, which could potentially mean 1400 children come through our program this year."

Cheeseman says the grant could also eliminate the agency's waitlist.

Right now, in Vigo County, about 100 kids are waiting on CASA services.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 40°
Robinson
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 38°
Indianapolis
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 37°
Rockville
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 33°
Casey
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 38°
Brazil
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 40°
Marshall
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 40°
Cooler and cloudy.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Baesler's Composting

Image

Terre Haute kids take part in Dr. Seuss themed tot time

Image

Some Creighton students spend their spring break at the White Violet Center

Image

CASA in need of male volunteers

Image

Brazil Police Building update

Image

Locals react to mine closure

Image

ISU set to hold its 'Give to Blue Day'

Image

Tuesday Early Forecast

Image

Ivy Tech to host car care clinic

Image

Commissioner support for CASA

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Vigo County School Corporation unveils Mass Illness Plan

Image

Where has Patrece been? On a trip with News 10 viewers!

Image

Area hospitals start COVID-19 restrictions

${article.thumbnail.title}

Blood donations needed amid the COVID-19 outbreak

${article.thumbnail.title}

2nd COVID-19 patient identified in Indiana

Image

Your top 6 coronavirus questions from the weekend -- answered

Image

Consumer Alert: Trusting Charities

Image

Here's a list of disinfectants you can use against coronavirus

${article.thumbnail.title}

Scammers looking to cash on virus fears

${article.thumbnail.title}

Update: Silver Alert canceled for missing man