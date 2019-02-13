TERRE HAUTE, Ind (WTHI) - We're following breaking news right now in the Terre Haute area.
Crews are performing a possible water rescue at the Wabash River.
We have a live crew at Fairbanks Park near the scene.
At this time emergency workers are actively working. so they aren't able to give us much information, but we do know they were called out for a water rescue.
We'll stay on top of this with the latest updates at 10 on my fox 10.. and 11 for News 10 Nightwatch.
Related Content
- Possible Water Rescue in Fairbanks Park
- Crews removed boat docks from Fairbanks Park
- Boat dock at Fairbanks Park remains closed indefinitely
- Terre Haute Community Band holds festival at Fairbanks Park
- Walk to end Alzheimer's draws in hundreds to Fairbanks Park
- Boat dock and fishing pier at Fairbanks Park closed due to ice flow damage
- Fairbanks Park boat dock to be fixed after damaged by ice flow
- The ribbon is cut on a new boat dock at Fairbanks Park
- Thousands turn out for Wabash Valley Night Out at Fairbanks Park
- New dock at Fairbanks for the Wabash Valley Rowing Club
Scroll for more content...