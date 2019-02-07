Clear
National Weather Service confirms EF0 tornado in Knox County, home knocked off its foundation

The National Weather Service has confirmed a tornado touchdown in Knox County.

Posted: Feb. 7, 2019 4:14 PM
Updated: Feb. 7, 2019 4:42 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) -The National Weather Service has confirmed a tornado touchdown in Knox County.

According to the NWS, it had an EF rating of 0 with winds of 75 mph.

The path length was at least five miles.

It happened just south of Vincennes near Bandmill Road.

Knox County Sheriff Doug Vantlin told News 10 a truck was overturned due to the wind.

The sheriff told our crew a home was partially moved off its foundation.

A lineman working in the area told our crew he saw some of the power lines coming down. 

"I didn't see that one come down...I looked that way and I saw that one come down right there. So it was a domino effect from that way going that way," Lineman Brandon Abbate said. 

We spoke with Shelby O'Neal, a resident of the area. She said she has never seen anything like this.

"No, I have never. (seen anything like this) I have lived in Vincennes for five years, while going to school here, and I have never seen it this bad," O'Neal said.

Flooding was also a major issue in Vincennes.

Much of 6th Street near U.S. 41 was flooded. 

That included part of the ramp onto U.S. 41. 

