National Weather Service confirms EF0 tornado in Knox County, home knocked off its foundation

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) -The National Weather Service has confirmed a tornado touchdown in Knox County.
According to the NWS, it had an EF rating of 0 with winds of 75 mph.
The path length was at least five miles.
It happened just south of Vincennes near Bandmill Road.
Knox County Sheriff Doug Vantlin told News 10 a truck was overturned due to the wind.
The sheriff told our crew a home was partially moved off its foundation.
A lineman working in the area told our crew he saw some of the power lines coming down.
"I didn't see that one come down...I looked that way and I saw that one come down right there. So it was a domino effect from that way going that way," Lineman Brandon Abbate said.
We spoke with Shelby O'Neal, a resident of the area. She said she has never seen anything like this.
"No, I have never. (seen anything like this) I have lived in Vincennes for five years, while going to school here, and I have never seen it this bad," O'Neal said.
Flooding was also a major issue in Vincennes.
Much of 6th Street near U.S. 41 was flooded.
That included part of the ramp onto U.S. 41.
