TERRE HAUTE, In. (WTHI) - Possible risk for COVID-19 exposure.

That's what the Vigo county health department is warning.

If you attended The Bridge Church in Terre Haute recently, or the Halloween event on October 30th.

You may have been exposed to COVID-19.

The Bridge Church and the congregation have been alerted.

Health officials say if you are experiencing symptoms like a new loss of taste or smell, fever or chills, or a cough, please get tested right away.