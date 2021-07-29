Possible $231 million expansion coming to Terre Haute company

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Terre Haute is one of the locations being considered for Steel Dynamics' new $231 million expansion.

This expansion would bring 84 additional full-time positions with an estimated annual wage of $80,000 plus benefits. Steel Dynamics is asking the Vigo County Council for a 100% property tax abatement for 10 years.

This means the company would not pay property taxes on the addition for 10 years. The Vigo County Council is in uncharted waters with this deal.

"Neither the city or county has ever done a 100% tax abatement for 10 years before," said Steve Witt, President of the Terre Haute Economic Development Corporation.