COVID-19 positive case rate continues to climb in Knox County

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Tuesday afternoon there were 349 positive cases reported in Knox County. Dr. Alan Stewart says the climb began back in May.

Stewart says, "Basically seen what I would call a logarithmic increase. Memorial Day we were about 30, Fourth of July we were at 60, first of August we were at 120."

That increase is attributed to community spread.

Stewart says, "The holidays have done it. People not masking. Then a couple of places where we had outbreaks. Neighboring counties have had similar problems."

Four people have died from the virus in the county.

Of the current cases over a dozen of those are currently fighting the virus in the hospital. Four are on ventilators.

Stewart explains, "It creates fibrous tissue and attracts fibrocytes. The fibrous tissue turns into scar tissue and does not resolve. So that's why we see the difficult and prolonged time on the ventilator."

For those fighting it, the virus doesn't stop there.

Stewart says, "The muscle pain, what I would call myalgia, is significant. And it causes an elevation in muscle enzymes called the CPK, and this is in the thousands. I've seen one individual who did pass away and it appeared that this was a major problem, it was attacking his muscles."

Patients in Knox county have seen the virus attack their kidneys, nervous system, and other vital organs. Making it all the more important to slow community spread.

Stewart explains, "We have to be very careful about the community spread, watching out for each other, wearing masks, keeping the distance, washing our hands."