Positive effects of COVID-19, why police say it's lowering crime rates

Through all the hardships people are feeling with the Coronavirus, Indiana State Police say there's a light at the end of the tunnel.

Posted: Mar 24, 2020 8:48 AM
Posted By: Jordan Kudisch

According to their numbers, crime rates are on the decline. They're seeing fewer arrests due to isolation.

While ISP is still responding to calls and enforcing traffic and criminal laws, this decrease does take the pressure off law enforcement for the time being.

"We are seeing less crime right now. The focus has shifted. They're taking care of themselves and not going out and committing crimes, it's good for everyone in the community," Sgt. Matt Ames.

Crime is hitting a low, meanwhile, calls into the department are reaching a new high.

State police are answering several calls a day about misleading information being found on the internet.

"If you see something on a Facebook account or a Twitter account make sure you're checking that, make sure it's reliable before you turn around and start reporting it out information for other individuals to grab ahold of and make people become nervous," Ames explained.

In the midst of this outbreak, Ames says this is the time to come together as a community.

"What people need to realize we're in this all together and everyone needs to work together so that we can get through this and at the end and get back out and enjoy each other's company."

For more information on crime rates in your area, reach out to a local police department. 

