Positive cases in Vigo County in extracurricular activities and what you can do to stop the spread of COVID-19

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) -- Positive cases have popped up in different high school extracurriculars around Vigo County. The Vigo County school corporation is working closely with the Vigo County health department in order to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Nurses have been working with the health department for contact tracing.

Due to the close monitoring of the school, the health department doesn’t think extracurricular activities will be a hot spot. They want everyone to know that while these events are going on, we should be taking baby steps to reduce the chance of the virus spreading.

Roni Elder of the Vigo County health department said ”or you know people going back to normal life with sleepovers, and going out to eat with teammates or classmates, that all has the potential to spread COVID-19. ”

They say the most important thing is to make sure your children are getting an education. Extracurriculars are icing on the cake and something the health department doesn’t want to see go away.

In baby-stepping back to normal they want to make sure that you are being safe. You need to be always wearing a mask and be socially distant. Especially when it comes to hanging out outside the event taking place.

Try to limit the amount of time spent with others outside of the activities and school. If you have any more questions you can contact the health department directly.

