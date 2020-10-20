Positive cases at Riley Elementary School, Meadows Elementary School, West Vigo High School, alternative program

TERRE HAUTE, IN— Students at Riley Elementary School, Meadows Elementary School, and West Vigo High School, as well as a staff member for an alternative program who were on school grounds during their infectious periods have tested positive for COVID-19. The Vigo County School Corporation is working with the Vigo County Health Department and assisting contact tracers as they identify any close contacts.

Students and staff have been notified, and will only need to quarantine if notified by a contact tracer.

The Vigo County School Corporation prioritizes the safety of its students and staff and will continue to enforce mitigation procedures to protect our community.