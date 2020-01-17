Posey County man charged for allegedly passing fake $100 bill in Sullivan County

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Posey County, Indiana man is facing charges after police said he passed fake money in Sullivan County.
The Sullivan County Sheriff's Office said the investigation started back in December when they received a report that someone paid for merchandise at a Sullivan gas station with a counterfeit $100 bill.
Police were able to watch surveillance video of the suspect, and they later identified the suspect as 28-year-old Justin Abbott, of Cynthiana, Indiana.
That same day, the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office received a call after a person that sold an ATV on Facebook marketplace received $1,600 in counterfeit money.
That person was also identified as Abbott.
Earlier this week, police were able to find Abbott in Vincennes. He was arrested and charged with fraud/counterfeit and auto theft.
