Portrait of Valor: Philadelphia creates a digital portrait to honor Detective Ferency

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A fellow officer in Philadelphia uses his artistic talents to honor Detective Greg Ferency.

It's a gift he has given before. It's called a Portrait of Valor.

Forensic Composite Artist Jonny Castro created a digital painting of Detective Ferency.

Castro has created more than a thousand of these portraits for fallen officers. This includes one for fallen Terre Haute Police Officer Rob Pitts, who died in the line of duty in 2018.

Castro typically delivers the portraits to the family members of the fallen officers.