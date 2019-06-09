Clear

Portions of U.S. 41 in Oaktown set to close for road work

Portions of U.S 41 will be closed in Oaktown starting Monday. Crews will be working to install median u-turns.

Posted: Jun 9, 2019 10:46 PM
Posted By: Jada Huddlestun

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI)- Starting Monday, you may have to make a detour on your morning commute.

That's as portions of U.S 41 will be closed in Oaktown.

The Indiana Department of Transportation said they will be closing the passing lanes of U.S 41 north and southbound.

That's from about half of a mile south of Freelandville Road to about a mile north of Freelandville Road.

Crews will be working to install median u-turns.

Weather permitting, work is expected to wrap up by early to mid August.

