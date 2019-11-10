Portion of State Road 159 to close Thursday

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - We have a traffic alert for drivers in Vigo County.
Starting Thursday, a portion of State Road 159 will be closed just one mile south of Riley.
That's so crews can replace a pipe.
The closure is just south of East Woodsmall Drive.
The Indiana Department of Transportation said the detour will be State Road 46, to State Road 59, to State Road 246 and back.
Work is expected to wrap up Thursday evening at 5:30.
