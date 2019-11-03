Portion of State Road 157 set to close Monday

GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - We have a traffic alert for drivers in Greene County.
Starting Monday, crews will close State Road 157 for railroad crossing repairs in Worthington.
The crossing between Williams Street and U.S. 231 will be closed.
Crews will replace the crossing there.
The road will be closed, but crews will help with traffic control.
Work is expected to last for three days, if weather allows.
You can take U.S. 231 to State Road 57, to State Road 14, back to State Road 157 to avoid the closure.
