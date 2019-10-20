Portion of State Road 157 in Greene County to close starting Monday

GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - We have a traffic alert to pass along to drivers in Greene County.
Starting Monday, State Road 157 will be closed.
The closure is just north of State Road 48.
That's so crews can replace a small structure in the area.
It's part of $1.7 million project that also spans through Clay and Vigo counties.
You can take State Road 59 to State Road 48 and back to State Road 157.
The road is expected to reopen on November 11th.
