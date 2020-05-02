Clear

Portion of Interstate 70 closed as police work with distressed person

A portion of Interstate 70 is closed until further notice as police work with a distressed person.

Posted: May 2, 2020 2:15 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A portion of Interstate 70 is closed until further notice as police work with a distressed person. Drivers are asked to avoid the area of Fruitridge Avenue and I-70.

According to Terre Haute Police, INDOT crews are in the area to help drivers exit the interstate. Drivers should get off at exit 7 or 11 in Terre Haute.

It is unclear when the interstate will reopen in this area but News 10 is told it could take several hours.

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 18630

Reported Deaths: 1175
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion5754339
Lake192992
Cass12142
Hamilton79467
Hendricks70140
St. Joseph64219
Johnson61667
Allen58851
Madison42849
Clark31616
Elkhart2939
Bartholomew26112
Porter2407
Hancock2279
LaPorte2246
Shelby21312
Decatur20028
Boone18923
Delaware18215
Floyd18216
Howard1767
Jackson1571
Morgan1565
Vanderburgh1431
Grant13810
Harrison1298
Monroe1268
Dearborn1176
Tippecanoe1152
Miami1070
Orange1019
Lawrence9913
Franklin977
Warrick9415
Ripley935
Greene906
Montgomery880
Jennings782
Putnam714
Noble7112
Vigo646
Newton606
Wabash511
White510
Scott472
Daviess4713
Clinton451
Washington440
Henry401
Kosciusko361
Wayne353
Jasper331
Rush321
Fulton301
Marshall301
Jefferson290
Fayette284
Pulaski250
Steuben251
LaGrange252
Carroll241
Dubois230
Owen231
Tipton201
Clay201
Knox200
DeKalb201
Whitley201
Crawford170
Sullivan160
Jay160
Brown161
Starke161
Switzerland150
Randolph152
Posey120
Parke120
Fountain122
Warren111
Perry100
Huntington92
Benton80
Blackford81
Union70
Martin70
Vermillion70
Adams71
Gibson70
Spencer50
Wells50
Ohio40
Pike20
Unassigned0113

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 56055

Reported Deaths: 2457
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook386681673
Lake3766140
DuPage3256174
Will2617158
Kane167752
McHenry66637
St. Clair49231
Winnebago48511
Rock Island3899
Unassigned3632
Kankakee35025
Madison33522
Kendall2817
Sangamon19510
Randolph1641
Champaign1436
Ogle1221
Jackson1209
Boone1139
Clinton1104
Macon10912
DeKalb1051
McLean973
Peoria933
Whiteside876
Jefferson8512
Monroe7110
Warren700
LaSalle541
Henry490
Knox470
Stephenson450
Jasper445
Tazewell413
Adams401
Grundy370
Marion340
Cass340
Williamson320
Macoupin310
Iroquois310
Christian294
Montgomery261
Perry240
Morgan241
Lee230
Coles221
Livingston201
Pulaski200
Union190
McDonough180
Vermilion171
Douglas160
Fayette162
Woodford141
Jo Daviess130
Mason120
Jersey121
Washington100
Shelby101
Crawford100
Bureau100
Ford91
Carroll92
Menard90
Mercer80
Franklin80
Logan70
Piatt70
Bond61
Hancock60
Clark50
Effingham51
Moultrie50
Henderson50
Marshall40
Johnson40
Massac40
Cumberland30
Alexander30
Saline30
Fulton30
De Witt30
Greene30
Richland30
Lawrence30
White20
Gallatin20
Wayne20
Clay20
Hamilton20
Brown10
Calhoun10
Wabash10
Hardin10
Stark10
Schuyler10
Pike10
