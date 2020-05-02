Portion of Interstate 70 closed as police work with distressed person

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A portion of Interstate 70 is closed until further notice as police work with a distressed person. Drivers are asked to avoid the area of Fruitridge Avenue and I-70.

According to Terre Haute Police, INDOT crews are in the area to help drivers exit the interstate. Drivers should get off at exit 7 or 11 in Terre Haute.

It is unclear when the interstate will reopen in this area but News 10 is told it could take several hours.