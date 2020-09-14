Portion of downtown Terre Haute Street permanently closes as Convention Center construction continues

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A stretch of a downtown Terre Haute Street is now closed for good. The portion of 8th Street between Cherry Street and Wabash Avenue is permanently closed for the continued construction of the new Convention Center in downtown Terre Haute.

The permanent closure began on Monday morning. Over the past couple of months, Garmong Construction Services has completed convention center work. This has been on the Hilton Garden Inn’s parking lot site. The work has included stormwater chambers and surface improvements.

Garmong will now enter the second phase of this construction. News 10 spoke with President of the Vigo County Commissioners Brad Anderson. He is on the Capital Improvement Board which oversees the project. He says this next phase of the project will primarily deal with parking, utility relocation, and the electrical infrastructure.

Anderson says while this may be a minor traffic inconvenience, it will certainly be worth it in the end for downtown Terre Haute.

“It’s a big project. It’s a great project for the downtown, I think for the community, with the Larry Bird Museum and also a Convention Center we can work with,” Anderson said, “I think it will be a great thing for downtown.”

Anderson says this is a great sign and the beginning of a rewarding process. He says this may take a while when you’re moving utilities that have been there for a lot of years. This closure simply means that the construction of this Convention Center is staying on schedule.

He says this is cause for a lot of excitement and for great things coming to downtown Terre Haute.

“With the future expansions of things downtown, I think it will be great,” Anderson concluded, “As we’ve seen, the downtown has not been as busy as they have been through the years. I think with some of the things coming—more restaurants, maybe even shopping centers—I think you’re going to see a revitalization or downtown.”

Construction will continue throughout the rest of 2020 and all through 2021. The convention center is projected to open in April 2022.

There is a camera overlooking the construction site. The camera is on top of the Terre Haute Children's Museum. From the camera, you can see both a live view, and a time-lapse. It's all on the Capital Improvement Board's website.