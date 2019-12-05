Clear

Porch pirates have struck local homes in the Wabash Valley

Online shoppers, you may want to be wary about your future purchases. News 10 told you about porch pirates earlier this week and just a few days after our report police tell us they already stole packages in a local neighborhood.

Posted: Dec 5, 2019 9:19 AM
Posted By: Jordan Kudisch

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- Online shoppers, you may want to be wary about your future purchases. 

News 10 told you about porch pirates earlier this week and just a few days after our report police tell us they already stole packages in a local neighborhood.

There have been reports of missing packages from the idle creek area.

What we know so far is that two families were hit and a total of four packages were stolen.

Neighbors took to Facebook to share their concerns over the theft. A few of the comments said the packages were taken from Golf Bag Lane and Ironwood Lane.

Luckily for one of those families, it was just a package containing Christmas sock.

However, next time around the family could be not so lucky.

News 10 spoke with Sgt. Matt Ames with the Indiana State Police.

He tells us this is just one neighborhood that has shared the issues with theft and there could be several others that take the hit as long as the pirates are out and about.

"Unfortunately the residence in which I live we have several police officers, state, and local police officers and it's already happened in my neighborhood I reside in. what we ask for is for people to come together as a community looking for these porch pirates so we can put a stop to it," said Ames.

If you see something suspicious in your neighborhood, Ames tells us you should report it so that we are not giving in to these thieves. 

"We work hard for our stuff and we are trying to give out presents to people and just be in the giving season. We want to give to each other we don't want to necessarily give to the people that will take from us," Ames explained.

If you see something, say something to the police.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 30°
Robinson
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 33°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
31° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 25°
Rockville
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 30°
Casey
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 27°
Brazil
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 30°
Marshall
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 30°
Calm and mild Thursday
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Special Response Team makes arrest

Image

Man sent to hospital after late night crash

Image

All You Need to Know for Thursday

Image

Porch pirates have struck local homes in the Wabash Valley

Image

Holiday Book Sale Vigo County Public Library

Image

Thursday: Sunny and mild. Light breeze. High: 50°

Image

THS Basketball

Image

Rose-Hulman

Image

VU Basketball

Image

ISU Basketball

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans