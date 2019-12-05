Porch pirates have struck local homes in the Wabash Valley

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- Online shoppers, you may want to be wary about your future purchases.

News 10 told you about porch pirates earlier this week and just a few days after our report police tell us they already stole packages in a local neighborhood.

There have been reports of missing packages from the idle creek area.

What we know so far is that two families were hit and a total of four packages were stolen.

Neighbors took to Facebook to share their concerns over the theft. A few of the comments said the packages were taken from Golf Bag Lane and Ironwood Lane.

Luckily for one of those families, it was just a package containing Christmas sock.

However, next time around the family could be not so lucky.

News 10 spoke with Sgt. Matt Ames with the Indiana State Police.

He tells us this is just one neighborhood that has shared the issues with theft and there could be several others that take the hit as long as the pirates are out and about.

"Unfortunately the residence in which I live we have several police officers, state, and local police officers and it's already happened in my neighborhood I reside in. what we ask for is for people to come together as a community looking for these porch pirates so we can put a stop to it," said Ames.

If you see something suspicious in your neighborhood, Ames tells us you should report it so that we are not giving in to these thieves.

"We work hard for our stuff and we are trying to give out presents to people and just be in the giving season. We want to give to each other we don't want to necessarily give to the people that will take from us," Ames explained.

If you see something, say something to the police.