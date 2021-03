TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - You may be thinking of spring plans...and a festival is taking place in Terre Haute after not happening for a few years.

Strassenfest is set to happen next month.

Organizers are excited to bring back a sense of normalcy with the festival.

Because of COVID-19, they are selling pre-sale tickets. As of Wednesday night...there were only 100 left.

The festival is set for April 24. Learn how to snag a ticket right here or call 812–201–4568.