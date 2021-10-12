Popular brand of baby cereal recalled due to high arsenic levels

A popular brand of baby cereal is getting recalled due to high arsenic levels.

The Food and Drug Administration said the company Maple Island Inc. voluntarily recalled three lots of "Parent's Choice Rice Baby Cereal."

The cereal is made for and sold at Walmart stores.

The FDA found says a sample of the baby cereal tested above the guidance for naturally occurring inorganic arsenic.

Walmart has since pulled the products from its shelves.

The specific Parent's Choice Rice Baby Cereal 8 oz lots being recalled were sold after April 5, 2021, and include:

Lot 21083 with UPC Code #00681131082907 with a best if used by date of JUN 24 2022.

Lot 21084 with UPC Code #00681131082907 with a best if used by date of JUN 25 2022

Lot 21242 with UPC Code #00681131082907 with a best if used by date of NOV 30 2022

The FDA says No illnesses related to this recall have been reported.